On Wednesday, July 3 rd , 2019, Frank John Robinson Jr, loving husband and father, went to be with the Lord at the age of 77. Frank was born on July 9 th , 1941 in Huntsville, Texas to Judge Frank John and Louise Robinson. He lived in Huntsville until his fifth year of life when his family moved to Cleveland, Texas. He graduated from Cleveland High School and attended Sam Houston State University. On May 31 st , 1997, he married Sharon Weisinger Divin.

Frank was an accountant by profession and served as City Accountant for Huntsville, and as an accountant for Betchel Industries in Saudi Arabia. He retired from Texas Department of Criminal Justice following 20 years of service.

He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Sharon Robinson of Huntsville; son, Frank John Robinson III and wife Karen of Huntsville; daughter, Lisa Elliott of Point Blank; daughter, Krystal Patterson and husband Beau of Crockett; daughter, Stacy Divin of Montgomery; sisters, Polly Robinson Pittman and Nancy Robinson Grossenbacher and husband Richard of Huntsville; grandchildren, Zachery, Amber, Danielle, Cody, William, Grace Louise, Kelsey, Kennedy and Kaitlynn; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives.

Frank was proceeded in death by his parents Judge Frank John Sr. and Louise Robinson and Reverend William Pittman.

A Visitation will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 9:00 am, with a Memorial Service following at 10:00 am at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home in Huntsville, with Reverend Ellen Willett officiating. Interment will be at Latexo Cemetery at 2:00pm.

The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the nursing and medical staff at Huntsville Memorial Hospital.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or . Condolences to the family may be made at www.shmfh.com.