James Raymond Hill, 72, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019. He was born on Tuesday, October 29, 1946 in Crockett, Texas to Alvin C. Hill and Margaret (Davenport) Hill, both of whom have preceded him in death. James was also preceded in death by his, brother, Bryan Hill. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 15 years Terri Hill; daughters, Delana Christine Pena, Jeana Kathleen Hill, Jennifer Marie Hill and son in law Michael Shane Sikes; sisters, Elizabeth Ann Smith, Peggy Sue Nicholson, Donna Gay Harris; grandchildren, Kurt Patrick Kronmiller, Jr, Allison Lynn Pena, Payton Daniel Browning, Sandra Roselyn Sikes, and Ethan Allen Shane Sikes; step-daughter, Amber Lynn Norris; step-son, Frank Alvin Belt; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. A memorial service for James will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Thursday June 27, 2019 from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Graveside will be held at Houston National Cemetery, on Friday June 28, 2019 at 11:30 am. Rob Davis officiating.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.