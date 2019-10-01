Lorine Stimac (1928 - 2019)
Obituary
Lorine Stimac, age 91 of Cleveland, Texas, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019. She was born April 23, 1928 in Dayton, Texas to parents Alvie and Carrie Vandver who preceded her in death along with her husband, Ray Stimac; and son, Amil Stimac.

Survivors include her son, Emil Stimac and wife Bertha; sister, Bettie Nickelbur and husband Bobby; brother, Alfred Vandver; longtime friend and caregiver, Diana Howell; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Monday, September 30, 2019 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Cleveland Memorial Park, Cleveland, Texas.

Published on yourclevelandnews.com from Oct. 1 to Oct. 14, 2019
