Robert Darrell Himburg; 75 years, 4 months, 2 days; of Normangee, TX; passed away on March 20, 2020 in Houston, TX. Graveside services are scheduled for 2PM on Saturday; April 4, 2020 at Holly Grove Cemetery in Segno, TX.

Robert, who was known to his family and friends as "Bob"; was born on November 18, 1944 in Luling, TX to Robert Karl and Evelyn (Tillman) Himburg. He worked construction most of his life, and for the past ten years of his life, he was the ranch manager at The Santa Clara Cattle Ranch in Leon County.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Candice (Himburg) Fruge; and his son, Richard Himburg.

Bob is survived by his wife, B.J. (Garrett) Himburg; his daughter, Brenda Brenda "Katie" Rhodes and son-in-law Mark Rhodes; his daughter, Jennifer "Jenny" Nutt and son-in-law Mike Nutt; his son; Russell Himburg and daughter-in-law Allison Himburg; his step-son; Clint Mazen, his grandchildren; Jessica Rhodes, Timothy Rhodes, Angelique Fruge, Kayla Nicole Fruge, Michael Dodge, Richard Himburg, Kayleigh Himburg, Abigail Himburg, and Aubrey Himburg, his great grandchildren; Ryan and Ryleigh Hanks, and his sisters; Belinda Stallings and Karla Starkey.