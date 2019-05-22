Ruth Gallemore Davis, 96, of Splendora, TX, formally of Booneville, AR passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 at her home in Texas.

Ruth was born March 19, 1923, in Conroe, TX to her parents, Henry and Mary Lee (Pilgreen) Gallemore. She worked as a sales clerk at one of the original Wal-marts in Texas. She was also a substitute teacher and a nurse. Ruth's passion in life was for her family, she was very proud of each of them.

She is preceded in death by her afore mentioned parents; her husband of 45 years, Sidney Davis; one son, Arthur L Bigger; three sisters, Edith Whittle, Edna Alley and Hope Cooper; one great grandson, Clayton.

Ruth is survived by her son, Mark Davis and wife, Angie of Huntsville, TX; one daughter, Rachel Dupont and husband, Leonard of Booneville, AR; ten grandchildren, Rebecca Bonner and husband, Donnie, Leon Bigger, Theron Bigger and wife, Michelle, Janey Rice, Tammi Bodenhamer and husband, David, Sonya Vineyard and husband, Robert, William Cochrell, Travis Davis and wife, Ashley, Bethany Davis and husband Cody and Jacob Davis; twenty six great grandchildren, Kelley, Kimberly, Kristen, Cole, Kyle, Carson, Kayla, Joe, Nathaniel, Jessica, Melissa, Rachael, Dylan, Austin, Trina, Sidney, Tori, Mason, Cody, Brianna, Kaydence, Haisley, Harrison, Halen, Roman and Max; twelve great-great grandchildren, Alex, Teagen, Logan, Oliver, Addison, Joselyn, Branton, Ella, Ainsley, Tucker, Tinsley and Zophia; other family members and friends.

The family will hold a private family memorial service at a later date in Texas. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Booneville Funeral Service. Online obituary and guestbook is available at ww.boonevillefuneralservice.com.