Vickie Lynn (Collier) Fuller, 56, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. Vickie will be lovingly remembered by her children, Brian (Mary) Fuller, Scott (Alma) Fuller. Vickie will also be fondly remembered by her four grandchildren, Shauna, Braxten, Avery, and Ellie, by her mother, Margret Collier, brother, Ricky Collier, sister, Cindy Collins, and best friend of 35 years, Shirley Wing. She will also be forever remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Vickie was preceded in death by her father, Albert "Bert" Collier.

A celebration of life in memory of Vickie will be held on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., at The Sanctuary, 100 East Hanson St, Cleveland, Texas.