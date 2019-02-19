Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wiilliam Dennard.

Funeral services for William Marcus Dennard, 74, of Houston, Texas, will be held Friday, February 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Cochran Funeral Home Chapel in Livingston, Texas with Susie Dennard officiating. Interment will follow in the Old Montgomery Cemetery in Montgomery, Texas. Visitation will be held from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 21, 2019 in the Cochran Funeral Home in Livingston, Texas. Mr. Dennard was born on July 11, 1944 in Houston, Texas to parents, Henry Marcus Dennard and Phylis (Meldrum) Dennard, and passed away February 18, 2019 in Humble, Texas. He is preceded in death by his parents. During his life, William proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. After the military, he retired from the Houston Police Department after 24+ years and from the Galena Park Independent School District after 22+ years.

He is survived by his daughters, Debbie D. Carnes and husband, Monte of Livingston, Texas, Melissa Muncy and husband, Gene of Fort Worth, Texas, Amanda Curry of Fort Worth, Texas, and Erica Nache Fikes-Verner of Utah; brothers, brothers, James Dennard and wife, Freyde Lou of Cleveland, Texas, Robert Dennard and wife, Susie of San Leon, Texas, and Hank Dennard and wife Susan of Yoder, Colorado; sisters, Mary Scott and husband, John of Damon, Texas, Rebecca Davis of Cleveland, Texas, Carol Wood and husband, C.J. of Dayton, Texas, and Janie Harvey and husband, James of Cleveland, Texas; grandchildren, Katie Garza, Jared Mueller, Stevie Allred, Kayla Muncy, Kuric Muncy, Wade Curry, Colton Curry, David Verner, Kaleb Verner, and Marshall Carnes; and 5 great-granddaughters; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Pallbearers: Bryan Corley, Justin Isham, Marshall Carnes, Shawn Rial, Christopher Isham, Jimmy Dennard

Cochran Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.