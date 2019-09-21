Wilma JoAnn Vines, 89, of Livingston, Texas passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019. She was born on Tuesday, September 3, 1930 in El Dorado, Kansas to Lewis Eldred Ogden and Cecil Irene Ogden, both of whom have preceded her in death. Wilma was also preceded in death by her husband, Earl Avery Whitton, husband, Alton James Vines, daughters, Linda Waters, Barbara Mullin, Ava Shirley; sons, Earl Whitton, Steve Whitton; brother, Lewis "Bud" Ogden; sisters, Katherine White, Myra Holland, Donna Lilly, Ida Ruth Ogden, Geraldine "Jerry" Gilley, Jacqueline Reynolds, Wanda Beasley. Left to cherish her memory is Grandchildren, William Waters, Lisa Miller and husband Frank, John Mullin and wife Bridget, David Shirley, Jr., Tonia Theriot and husband Robert, Christie Kler and husband Richard, Russell Mullin and wife Ashley, Sara Whitton, Stacy Whitton McClaine and husband Marion, Brandi Whitton, Leslie Whitton, Melissa Whitton; step-children, Faye Brewton and husband Steve, Janice Currier and husband Mike, Harold Vines and wife Rebecca, Larry Vines and wife Joyce, Kimberly Redyke and husband John; along with numerous great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and other loving family and treasured friends. Pallbearers for Wilma were; Jake Minchew, Jonathon Minchew, Joshua Minchew, Jeffrey Minchew, William Waters, and Russell Mullin. Honorary Pallbearers were Brett Mullin, Reece Mullin, Drake Mullin and Matthew Theriot.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.