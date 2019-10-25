Get_name_from_notice_text

Obituary
Carl B. Clark Jr.

APEX — Mr. Carl B. Clark, Jr., 69, of 416 Reunion Arbor Lane, passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 at Sampson Regional Medical Center, Clinton.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Smith Temple Church of God in Christ, Fayetteville, with Pastor George Coney Jr. officiating. The burial will follow in Springvale Cemetery, Clinton.

The visitation will be held from 1-6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at Worley Funeral Home, with the family present from 5-6 p.m.

Published in The Sampson Independent from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019
