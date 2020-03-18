Cameron Dion Matthews

CLINTON — Cameron Dion Matthews 44, of 409 Sampson Street, passed away peacefully on March 11, 2020 at his home.

Home Going Service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday March 19, at Hayes Chapel Church 2580 Hayes Chapel Road Rose Hill by the Rev. Alford Holston officiating.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday March 18, from 2 until 7 p.m. with family present from 6 until 7 p.m. at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation, 1246 Hobbton Hwy. Clinton.

Professional Services are entrusted to Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.