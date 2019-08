FAYETTEVILLE — Mr. Aaron Scott McLamb, 29, formerly of Clinton, passed away Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at Dayton, Ohio.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Andrews Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton with the Rev. Gerald Underwood officiating.

The visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Worley Funeral Home, Clinton.

Online condolences may be sent to worleyfuneralhomeinc.com.