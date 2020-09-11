1/
Ada Lambert
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ada's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Ada Lambert

SALEMBURG — Ada Lambert, 61, of 1012 N. Main St., passed away on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 at her home.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 14, at Spirit of Life Church of God, 180 Overland Road, Clinton, with Bishop Darian Parker officiating. Burial will follow in the Calvary PFWB Church Cemetery.

Ada leaves to cherish her memories: children, Anya James of Clinton and Amy Rodriguez of Salemburg; brothers, Collin Fueller of Fayetteville and Graham Fueller of Salemburg; sisters, Dianie Overton of Florida, Shirley Cavanaugh, Wendy Boyette of LaGrange and Teresa Bass of Clinton.

Family will receive friends two hours prior to the service from 2-3 p.m. at Spirit of Life Church of God.

Hope Valley Hawkins is honored to serve the Lambert family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved