Ada Lambert

SALEMBURG — Ada Lambert, 61, of 1012 N. Main St., passed away on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 at her home.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 14, at Spirit of Life Church of God, 180 Overland Road, Clinton, with Bishop Darian Parker officiating. Burial will follow in the Calvary PFWB Church Cemetery.

Ada leaves to cherish her memories: children, Anya James of Clinton and Amy Rodriguez of Salemburg; brothers, Collin Fueller of Fayetteville and Graham Fueller of Salemburg; sisters, Dianie Overton of Florida, Shirley Cavanaugh, Wendy Boyette of LaGrange and Teresa Bass of Clinton.

Family will receive friends two hours prior to the service from 2-3 p.m. at Spirit of Life Church of God.

