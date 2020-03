Alan Dail Hudson

WALLACE — Mr. Alan Dail Hudson, 64, of 2374 Wallace Hwy., died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at his residence.

Memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at Crossroads Church in Harrells by the Rev. Earl Smith.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 1, from 2-3 p.m. before the service at the church.

Services provided by Carter Funeral Home, Garland.

Condolences may be sent at www.carterfh.com.