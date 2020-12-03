CLINTON — Albert Bolton, 84, of 100 Brent Lane, died Saturday Nov. 28, 2020 at his home.

Home Going service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Chapel, 1246 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton, with the Rev Ray Bolton officiating. Burial will follow in the Sandhill Cemetery.

June Bolton is survived by his loving and devoted fiancé, Mary Grace Bethea of Clinton; children, Albert Jr. Bolton (Vicky), Minister Patty Bright, the Rev. Ray Charles Bolton (Minister Phyllis), Linda Carol Bolton, Billy Ray Bolton, Crystal Coleman, Dynasty Coleman and Daryll Coleman all of Clinton; 22 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, with family present from 6 to 7 p.m. at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service 1246 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton.

