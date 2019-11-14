FAISON — Albert Brown Jr., 57, of 404 Marsh Kornegay Road, passed away at his home on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.

Albert was born in Montgomery, Ala. on March 31, 1962 to Albert Brown Sr. and the late Barbara Jean (Herbert) Brown.

A Home going service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Hope Valley Funeral Chapel located at 1246 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton, with Pastor Dr. Patricia S. Peterson officiating.

A visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, with the family present from 6 to 7 p.m. at Hope Valley Funeral Chapel.

Online condolences can be made at hopevalleyfuneralservice.com.

Professional services are entrusted to Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation