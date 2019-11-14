CLINTON — Alberta Wadsworth, 89, of 1028 Issac Road, died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 at her residence.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Clinton. Interment in the Church Cemetery.

Survivors are one sister, Alice B. Geddie; three daughters, Thelma Taylor Butler, Annie Grace Wadsworth, and Ilene M. Johnson; two sons, Cleveland Wadsworh Jr. and Shirl Wadsworth; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Public viewing will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, Bulter & Son Funeral Services, Clinton.

