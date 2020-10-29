WARSAW — Albertha Aycock, 92, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 at Warsaw Nursing & Rehab.

A Home Going Service will be held noon Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 at The New Church of Christ, 9659 Faison Hwy., Faison with Apostle Blonny Aycock officiating. Burial will follow in the Cobb Cemetery.

She leaves to cherish her memories, one daughter, Louise Aycock of Goldsboro; one son, Bishop Grover Aycock (Apostle Blonny) of Faison; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.

A walk thru will be held Friday, Oct. 30, at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service, 1246 Hobbton Hwy. Clinton, from 1 to 5 p.m. with family present from 5 to 6 p.m.

Hope Valley Hawkins is honored to serve the Aycock Family.