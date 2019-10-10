Alcoa NaShea Williams

Service Information
Worley Funeral Home Inc
639 Lisbon St
Clinton, NC
28328
(910)-592-8175
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Worley Funeral Home Inc
639 Lisbon St
Clinton, NC 28328
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Lisbon Street Baptist Church
Clinton, NC
Obituary
CLINTON — Miss Alcoa NaShea Williams, 41, of 405 W. Carter St., passed on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center, Goldsboro.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at the Lisbon Street Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Thaddeus Godwin officiating. Burial in Sandhill Cemetery.

A Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, with the family present from 5 to 6 p.m., at the Worley Funeral Home, Inc.

