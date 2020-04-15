Alecia "Maria" Spence Jaibat

ATHENS, TN — Alecia "Maria" Spence Jaibat, 51, of Athens, TN and formerly of Autryville, NC passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga.

Maria was a native of Autryville, NC and longtime resident of McMinn County. She was a daughter of the late Doyl Lee Spence of Wausau, Fla.

She was a graduate of Lakewood High School in Roseboro, and was a graduate of Campbell University in Buies Creek. She taught school at Pine Forrest Senior High School in Fayetteville. She and her husband Gus owned and operated Michael's Casual Dining in Athens, TN and Etowah, TN.

She is survived by her husband, Gus Jaibat of Athens; her mother Patricia Elaine Edwards Johnson of Autryville; one daughter, Sumer Rose Jaibat and two sons, Zakariah Jaibat and Ryan Jaibat all of Athens; one brother, Jeffrey (Joan) Spence of Autryville.

A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, April 17 at Hall's United Methodist Church Cemetery, Autryville, with Rev. Christi Christianson and Rev. Andy Wood officiating. A visitation will be held from 1 until 3 p.m. Friday at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro for people to come by and pay their respects to Mrs. Jaibat.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro.