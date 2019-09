Alexis Seeley

FAYETTEVILLE — Alexis Michelle Seeley, 24, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at her home.

Funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Rockfish Church of God, 7869 Rockfish Road, Raeford, N.C.. An entombment will follow the service.

A visitation will held one hour prior to the service at the church.

Online condolences can be made at hopevalleyfuneralservice.com.

Professional services are entrusted to Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.