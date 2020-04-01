Haywood Register

CLINTON— Alfred "Haywood" Register, 82, of Clinton, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Sampson Regional Medical Center. He was the 10th of 10 children born to the late Cecil Ingram Register and Lola Tew Register.

Haywood was born on November 17, 1939, in Clinton. He remained in Clinton throughout his life, surrounded by friends and family. In high school, Haywood was a star athlete in baseball, football and basketball. As a young man, Haywood worked as a farmer, then later as a mechanic and raising and showing Appaloosa and Quarter Horses. He spent many years as well, drag racing with the National Hot Rod Association, and was a two-time World Champion in his class. He was his happiest building race car engines and troubleshooting mechanical issues on any vehicle. Haywood also had a passion for gardening. He would show up at his children's homes with baskets of food that included fruits, nuts, and vegetables and country ham and sausage as well.

Haywood was an excellent conversationalist, and his dry sense of humor and positive attitude resulted in a wide range of friends. Haywood was quite the popular fellow. He was a walking encyclopedia of the NFL and would recount his own life story with great clarity and detail. As a Christian man, Haywood was a loving and dedicated father and grandfather, who fell just shy of worshiping his family. He was also a loyal uncle and brother and will be greatly missed.

Haywood was a life-time member of Trinity United Methodist Church, serving as Superintendent of Sunday School for many years.

Haywood's eldest daughter, Michele Register, welcomed him as he joined her in heaven. Surviving Haywood are his son, Parrish Register, and wife, Jennifer; daughter, Andrea Sanz and husband, Jesus; granddaughter, Carla Sanz; ex-wife and friend, Patricia Throckmorton and husband, Keith; sister, Mozelle Hope; brother, Craven Register and wife, Eloise; brother-in-law, Bobby Warren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

At this time, due to the restrictions associated with Covid19, no services are scheduled. Haywood's children are planning a Celebration of Life soon. The details will be communicated to all friends and family once arrangements are finalized.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Haywood's honor to Trinity United Methodist Church, 1690 Trinity Church Road, Magnolia NC, 28453.

