CLINTON — Mr. Algernon Dean "A. D." Norton, 84, of Clinton and formerly of Salemburg passed away on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 at the Southwood Nursing Center.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro with Rev. Andy Wood, officiating. Burial will follow in the Sunrise Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 2:30 until 3 p.m. prior to the service.

Mr. Norton was a native of Sampson County, the son of the late James Walter and Rochelle Butler Norton.

He is survived by two sisters, Frances Lane and Phyllis Baggett both of Virginia; and several nieces and nephews.

Published in The Sampson Independent from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
