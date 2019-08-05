Alice "Tony" Monroe

CLINTON — Mrs. Alice D. "Tony" Monroe, 76, of 306 W. Butler Ave., passed away Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 at Duke University Hospital, Durham, N.C.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at Lisbon Street Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Thaddeus Godwin officiating. The burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

The visitation will be held from 1-6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Worley Funeral Home, with the family present 5-6 p.m.

Mrs. Monroe is survived by her daughters, Apostle Regina Lucious of Clinton, N.C. and Dr. Alicia L. Monroe of Chapel Hill, N.C.; sons, Marshall Williams of Salemburg, N.C. and William H. Monroe Jr. of Clinton, N.C.; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

