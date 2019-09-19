GOLDSBORO — Alice Faye Sutton Thornton, 80, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 at Wayne UNC Health Care surrounded by her family.

Alice was born in Sampson County on March 10, 1939 to the late Craven Lambert and Julia Lillian Sutton. She was married for 58 years to the late Blake Thomas Thornton Sr. Alice retired as a bookkeeper and was a member of Jefferson United Methodist Church in Goldsboro where she served in many capacities within the church over the years. She was a faithful servant of God.

Alice will be remembered for her unconditional love as a wife and mother, and a friend to all. She will also be remembered for her compassionate spirit and soul, and her gift of finding joy in doing random acts of kindness for others. Family was paramount to Alice, and she loved nothing more than her husband, her children, and grandchildren. She was the embodiment of love as we have been taught by our Savior, Christ Jesus.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Seymour Funeral Home followed by service celebrating Alice's life at 2 p.m. in the chapel with the Rev. Linda Grider officiating. Interment will conclude the service in Wayne Memorial Park.

Alice is survived by her children, Tammy and Doug Weaver of Roxboro, Kimberly and Nick Burroughs of Pikeville, Sherry and Roger Brock of Grantham, and Blake Jr. and Megan Thornton of Swansboro; grandchildren, Juliana Gardner and husband John, Kandace Best and husband Taylor, Douglas Weaver, Cynthia Sollars and husband Tyler, Jacob Kriger and wife Shannon, Taylor Brock and wife Cortney, Meredith Burroughs, Tyler Brock, Tanner Brock, and Cameron Thornton; great-grandchildren, Campbell Sollars, Haiden Sollars, Allison Best, Hayes Best, Trace Best, Emilee Gardner, Lilah Gardner, Elizabeth Kriger, Sarah Kriger, and Hadesa Kriger; and sisters, Hilda Lewis and Sandra Warren.

Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to the , 3219 Landmark St # 9A, Greenville, NC 27834; , 930-B Wellness Dr, Greenville, NC 27834; Jefferson United Methodist Church, 1100 N. Jefferson Avenue, Goldsboro, NC 27530; or a .

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.seymourfuneralhome.com.