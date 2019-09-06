Alice Marie Wells

Alice Wells

CLINTON — Mrs. Alice Marie Wells, 83, of 503 Barden St., Clinton, passed away Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, Fayetteville, N.C.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at St. Stephens United Holy Church, Turkey, with the Rev. Terrell Stevens officiating. Burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park, Clinton, N.C.

A visitation will be held from 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, with the family present from 5-6 p.m. atWorley Funeral Home, Inc., Clinton, N.C.

Published in The Sampson Independent from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019
