CLINTON — Alice Quick Hutchins, 81, of Clinton, North Carolina (formerly of Raleigh) died June 7, 2020.

Alice was born on Nov. 2, 1938 to the late Elbert Floyd Quick and Virginia Quick Anderson.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, John Fox Hutchins, daughter Wendy Hutchins Dorman and "adopted son" Victor Cervantes Rodriguez, all of Clinton.

Alice was known for her dynamic spirit, outspoken temperament, meticulous work ethic and dedication to her family and friends. She was a member of Rowan Baptist Church.

A processional will advance from the residence, 155 Reedsford Road to inter for a graveside service, Wednesday, June 17, at 11 a.m., at Rowan Baptist Church with Clay Carter officiating.

The family will receive friends and family at the residence after the service. Following the current pandemic (date TBD) a Celebration of Life service will be held at Rowan Baptist Church followed by a ranch open house.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rowan Baptist Church, 701 Rowan Road, Clinton NC 28328 or a charity of one's choice.

"Don't think of death as the end, think of it as a factory recall!"