Allen Drake

TURKEY — Allen Drake, 55, of 793 Curtis Ivey Road, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Mary Gran Nursing Center in Clinton.

Home Going service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at Greater Six Run Church with the Rev. James Jackson officiating. Burial will be held privately.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 22, at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation, with family present from 6 to 7 p.m.

Published in The Sampson Independent from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019
