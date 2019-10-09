Allen Harold Lee

TURKEY — Mr. Allen Harold Lee, 55, of 1841 Needmore Road, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, at his home.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at Clinton Community Church with the Rev. Dwight Dunning officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.

Allen, born in Wayne County, was the son of Jimmy Harold Flowers, Furman Cortez Lee, Jr. and Melva Dean Bass Johnson and was the husband of Paula Cavenaugh Lee. Mr. Lee worked for Central Construction Company.

Allen is survived by: his wife, Paula C. Lee of the home; daughter, Megan Lee Crespo and husband Manuel, son, Kyle Lee and fiancé Cassie; mother, Melva Dean Johnson; grandchildren, Oakley Dean Crespo and Axel Kayne Lee; brothers, Furman "Corey" Lee, III and wife Sharon, Kelly Alver Lee and wife Adrianna Jeanette, Dennis Owen Lee and wife Suzie; stepsister, Leanne Thomas; step brothers, Ramon Torres, Clifford L. Johnson, and Wesley D. Johnson; father, Jimmy Harold Flowers and wife Tammy; and stepfather, Furman Cortez Lee, Jr., and wife Allison.