CLINTON — Dr. Allyn Benard Dambeck, 91, of 312 Fox Lake Drive, passed away at his home, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home, 118 Fayetteville St., Clinton. The family request that anyone with a story about Dr. Dambeck feel free to share at the service. The family will receive friends immediately after the service at the funeral home.

Dr. Dambeck graduated from University of Connecticut in 1950 and the University of Vermont in 1954. He served an internship at Beverly Hospital, in Beverly, Mass., and an intern residency in Meridon Hospital, Meridon, Conn. He served as a physician in the Navy. He was a physician in Rockeville Hospital in Rockville, Conn., Chief of General Practice, President of Tolland Medical Society. He was also Council Chair to State Medical Society from Tolland, Conn. He was a delegate from Connecticut Medical Society to the New Hampshire Medical Society. After twenty years of private practice he joined the ER staff of Sampson Memorial Hospital, in Clinton, N.C., where he was Chief of ER for eight years and Medical Advisor for Sampson County EMS. He was Medical Director for Sampson County Medical Health Department from 1980 to 2019 and in addition he worked for Goshen Medical Center as Medical Director.

Dr. Dambeck was a practicing physician for over 60 years and one of his main joys was mentoring and educating PA's and FNP's. "The medical love of my life has been teaching and mentoring."

Dr. Dambeck, born in Detroit, Mich., in 1928, was the son of the late Joseph Dambeck and Matilda Cohen Dambeck.

Survivors include: wife, Marta Melton Dambeck; daughter, Deborah Helene of Boone, N.C.; sons, Steven Dambeck and wife Meredith of California and Robert Dembeck and wife Judith of Israel and their nine children; sister, Harriet Hurwit of Washington, D.C.; niece, Cathy Hurwit of Washington, D.C.; nephew, Jeff Hurwitt of Oregon; stepsons, Jose Antonio Melton and wife Teresa and Charles Dixon Melton, Jr and wife Heather and their children; and sister-in-law, Lori Livingston of S.C.

