Alma Inez Moore Vernon

ROSEBORO — Mrs. Alma Inez Moore Vernon, 85 of McPhail Rd., passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Wayne Memorial Hospital in Goldsboro.

A Graveside service was held Tuesday, July 21 at 2 p.m. at Maplewood Cemetery in Calypso with Rev. Michelle Edge officiating.

Born in 1934 in Wayne County, Alma was the daughter of the late Melton and Rosie Odum Moore and the widow of Paul Edward Vernon.

Alma is survived by her daughter, Judy Kaye McCullen of Salemburg; two sons, Benjamin Michael Vernon and wife, Laura of Salemburg and Steven Lee Vernon of Clinton; her sister, Lois Hunter of Clinton; her eight grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Alma was preceded in death by two sons, Billy Daniel Vernon and Paul Levy "Pee Wee" Vernon.

The family will receive friends following the service on Tuesday at the Cemetery.

