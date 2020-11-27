1/1
Alma Jean Hobbs King
NEWTON GROVE — Ms. Alma Jean Hobbs King, 79, of Newton Grove, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020.

Ms. King's Graveside Service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at Hillcrest Cemetery. The Rev. Freddy Pierce will be officiating.

Ms. King is survived by her daughter, Shelia Sutton and husband Tony of Newton Grove; granddaughters, Ashley Sutton and Victoria Sutton Spell; and grandson Matthew Spell.

Ms. King is preceded in death by her parents, William Lloyd Hobbs and Casteen Hobbs; husband, Bennie Ralph King; and brother, Luke Hobbs.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Church of Newton Grove

Services have been entrusted to West and Dunn Funeral Home, Newton Grove, N.C.

Condolences can be made to www.westanddunn.com

We ask in order to stay in compliance with the North Carolina State COVID law, that social distancing measures be taken and a mask worn at all times during services.

Published in The Sampson Independent from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
West and Dunn Funeral Home
503 Raleigh Street
Newton Grove, NC 28366
(910) 594-1004
