NEWTON GROVE — Ms. Alma Jean Hobbs King, 79, of Newton Grove, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020.

Ms. King's Graveside Service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at Hillcrest Cemetery. The Rev. Freddy Pierce will be officiating.

Ms. King is survived by her daughter, Shelia Sutton and husband Tony of Newton Grove; granddaughters, Ashley Sutton and Victoria Sutton Spell; and grandson Matthew Spell.

Ms. King is preceded in death by her parents, William Lloyd Hobbs and Casteen Hobbs; husband, Bennie Ralph King; and brother, Luke Hobbs.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Church of Newton Grove

