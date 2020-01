Alma Lee Owens

SALEMBURG — Mrs. Alma Lee Owens, 81, of 586 Old Fayetteville Road, passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Hospital, Fayetteville.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Mingle Hill Disciples of Christ Church, Salemburg, with the Rev. Earl Johnson officiating.Burial in Howard Cemetery, Salemburg.

