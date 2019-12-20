Alton Owens

DUNN — Alton Owens, 62, of 813 Taylors Chapel Road, passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 at his home.

Alton was born on Sept. 9, 1957 in Orange County, N.Y. to Annie Murphy and the late Allie Owens.

A home-going service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Crusade for Christ Church, located at 815 Taylors Chapel Road in Dunn, N.C. 28334. Burial will immediately follow at Taylor Chapel Cemetery.

Family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. at Crusade for Christ Church.

Professional services are entrusted to Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.