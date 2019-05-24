Mr. Alton Ray Hunter, 78, of 2394 Brown Church Road, passed away Thursday, May 24, 2019 at Sampson Regional Medical Center with his family by his side.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 26, at Grandview Memorial Park.

Born on June 8, 1940 in Sampson County, Alton was the son of the late Gentry and Mary Rose Honrine Hunter. He was a member of Victory Community Church and a retired veteran with the National Guard. He spent many years serving his community with the Clinton Police Department, working his way up to Chief of Police, retiring in 1997. He had a passion for the citizens of Clinton and founded the "Clinton Police Club" which he was extremely proud of. Alton enjoyed life, cherished his family and friends and will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Alton is survived by his loving wife of almost 57 years, Lois Gray Moore Hunter of the home; daughter, Lori Knowles of Clinton; two sons, Alton Glenn Hunter of Pink Hill and Russell Hunter of Clinton; a sister, Becky Turlington of Spring Lake; and four grandchildren, Jessica Ryan Chavez, William Alton Hunter, Charlie Lorray Knowles and Elizabeth Gray Knowles.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Floyd, Max, Jack and Jimmy Lee Hunter and two of his sisters, Shirley Anders and Evelyn Fowler.

Visitation for family and friends will be held immediately following the service at the cemetery and other times at his home.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Mr. Alton's honor may be made to the Clinton Police Club, 700 Royal Street, Clinton, NC 28328.

