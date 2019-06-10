Andera "Alley Cat" Kerr

GARLAND — Mr. Andera Leon "Alley Cat" Kerr, 66, of 551 Longview Lake Road, died Thursday, June 6, 2019 at his residence.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, June 10, at Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mr. Kerr is survived by two daughters, Melissa Melvin of Garland and Patreece Herring of Clinton; four sons, Steven Maruscsak and wife (Sherry) of Summer Set, N.J., Peter Maruscsak of Garland, Darius Newton of Harrells and Andre Montgomery of Clinton; three sisters, Laura Corbett and husband, Billy of Harrells, Mary Newkirk of Zebulon and Shirley Kerr of Raleigh; one brother, Julius Kerr and wife Nancy of Garland; 16 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

A public viewing washeld from 5-6 p.m. with family present on Sunday, June 9, at Carter Funeral Home.

Service by Carter Funeral Home in Garland.