CLINTON — Dr. Andres Fleury Heemsen, 73, of 607 Fox Lake Drive (Formally of Caracas, Venezuela) passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Sampson Regional Medical Center in Clinton. He was born in Caracas, Venezuela on Jan. 5, 1946. He moved with his wife to Clinton, in the fall of 2018.

Funeral Mass was held at 5 p.m. Thursday April 25, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church 104 E. John St., Clinton, with Father Joseph Dionne officiating. A Cremation Entombment was held Friday April 26, at the Clinton City Cemetery in Clinton.

Dr. Fleury is survived by his wife, Dr. Mary Guzman de Fleury; his daughter, Ingrid Fleury, bilingual instructional specialist from Sachse, Texas; and sons, Dr. Andres Fleury, general surgeon from Clinton; Luis Fleury, electrical engineer from Madrid, Spain and Gustavo Fleury, attourney from Hamburg, Germany.

His grandchildren are Diego Fleury Mendible and Sofia Fleury Mendible from Clinton, Santiago Coll Fleury and Eduardo Coll Fleury from Sachse, Texas, Camila Fleury Fernandez and Martina Fleury Fernandez from Madrid, Spain and Gustavo Fleury Sanchez de Leon and Pablo Fleury Sanchez de Leon from Hamburg, Germany.

Dr. Fleury Heemsen was a 1974 graduate from La Universidad de Oriente in Venezuela. He completed urology specialization and a fellowship in Pediatric urology. He maintained a private practice for over 39 years. During that time he also worked incessantly in four different public venezuelan hospitals ad honorem taking care of underserved children and teaching residents and fellows.

An avid carpentry student, he dedicated a significant amount of time during the later years of his life to become a luthier. He built guitars, cuatros (a four string Venezuelan instrument similar to the ukulele) and even harps. He restored harps for the famous Venezuelan Symphonic Youth Orchestra Simon Bolivar.

A very generous, detailed oriented and grateful man, he made beautiful wooden pens and would give them away as a token of his appreciation. Those of you who have one, know that you earned his trust, love and gratitude. Incredibly honest and witty; his jokes, stories and monologues will stay with us forever.

During the last months of his life, he often commented how grateful and humbled he was to The United States of America, for welcoming and loving his children and grandchildren, for opening a world of opportunities for us and for providing him with the highest standard of medical care with a level of compassion and humanity that he was not used to. He was often moved by beautiful acts of kindness that he experienced here in Clinton, from people who did so out of love for his children and grandchildren.

A very accomplished man, his greatest legacy is without a doubt the unyielding palpable love amongst his four children, who will travel back and forth from different continents to be together in times of need. Who will talk to each other daily despite time differences and life/work occurrences. Who will love each other's children as if their own, and care for each other with love and compassion. Watching them interact with each other is like witnessing Dr. Fleury's stories and deepest wishes come to life.

