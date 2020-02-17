Angel Alfons

ALFONS

Angel Alfons, infant, of Fayetteville, died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.

SWINSON

Romie Swinson, 84, of Clinton, died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at Southwood Nursing Center. Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.

HUNTER

Richard Hunter, 59, of 3367 H.B. Lewis Road, Clinton, died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro, N.C. Butler & Son Funeral Services, Clinton.

SELLARS

Cathy Sellars, 57, of 60 Lula Green Lane, Harrells, died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at her residence. Carter Funeral Home in Garland.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
