ALFONS
Angel Alfons, infant, of Fayetteville, died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.
SWINSON
Romie Swinson, 84, of Clinton, died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at Southwood Nursing Center. Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.
HUNTER
Richard Hunter, 59, of 3367 H.B. Lewis Road, Clinton, died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro, N.C. Butler & Son Funeral Services, Clinton.
SELLARS
Cathy Sellars, 57, of 60 Lula Green Lane, Harrells, died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at her residence. Carter Funeral Home in Garland.