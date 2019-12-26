Angela Faye Warren VanRooyen

SALEMBURG — Mrs. Angela Faye Warren VanRooyen, 64, of Salemburg passed away on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at the Sampson Regional Medical Center.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m Thursday, Dec. 26 at Salemburg Baptist Church with Rev. John Adams officiating. Burial will follow in the Sunrise Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1 until 1:50 p.m. on Thursday prior to the funeral.

Mrs. VanRooyen was a native of Sampson County, the daughter of Joseph Aaron and Janice Larue Horne Warren. She was a retired school teacher.

She is survived by her husband, Pete VanRooyen of the home; daughter, Julie VanRooyen of Richmond, VA; two sons, Jacob Aaron VonRooyen and wife, Annie of Salemburg and Christopher Atkins and wife, Becca of Richmond, VA; brother, Joseph A. Warren, Jr. and wife, Linda of Salemburg; two grandchildren, Colby VanRooyen and Jacob Wayne VanRooyen; niece, Laural Faircloth and husband, Joel of Salemburg; nephew, Joseph Aaron Warren, III and wife, Hannah of Salemburg.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro.