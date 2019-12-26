Angela Faye Warren VanRooyen

Angela Faye Warren VanRooyen

SALEMBURG — Mrs. Angela Faye Warren VanRooyen, 64, of Salemburg passed away on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at the Sampson Regional Medical Center.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m Thursday, Dec. 26 at Salemburg Baptist Church with Rev. John Adams officiating. Burial will follow in the Sunrise Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1 until 1:50 p.m. on Thursday prior to the funeral.

Mrs. VanRooyen was a native of Sampson County, the daughter of Joseph Aaron and Janice Larue Horne Warren. She was a retired school teacher.

She is survived by her husband, Pete VanRooyen of the home; daughter, Julie VanRooyen of Richmond, VA; two sons, Jacob Aaron VonRooyen and wife, Annie of Salemburg and Christopher Atkins and wife, Becca of Richmond, VA; brother, Joseph A. Warren, Jr. and wife, Linda of Salemburg; two grandchildren, Colby VanRooyen and Jacob Wayne VanRooyen; niece, Laural Faircloth and husband, Joel of Salemburg; nephew, Joseph Aaron Warren, III and wife, Hannah of Salemburg.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
