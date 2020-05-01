CLAYTON — Mrs. Angela L. Warren, 43, of Clayton passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 with her loving family by her side. The family will have a Memorial Service at a later day and details will be announced by West & Dunn Funeral Home, Newton Grove when available. Left to cherish her memories are her husband, Steve Warren of the home; parents,Glenn and Shirley Langston of Four Oaks; sister, Pamela Wise and husband Doyle of Newton Grove; brother, David Langston and wife Lori of Faison; nieces, Maggie Langston, Allison Wise, Carlie Sinclair and Jenna Warren; nephews, Aaron Wise, Ben Langston, Zachary Thornton, Noah Warren, Skyler Thornton and Jonah Warren; great-niece, Reagan Sinclair; mother and father-in-law, Charlie and Delores Warren; sister-in-law, Michelle Thornton and husband Ronnie; brother-in-law, Charles Warren and wife Jennifer. Also, her beloved fur babies, Roscoe, Sophia, Ruby, Sevi and Pedro. Angela was preceded in death by her grandparents, Herbert and Bethel Langston and Norwood and Mildred Smith. Online condolences may be made to; www.westanddunn.com Services have been entrusted to West & Dunn Funeral Homes, Inc., Newton Grove.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sampson Independent from May 1 to May 2, 2020.