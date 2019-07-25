FOUR OAKS — Angela McCullen Thornton, 55, of Four Oaks passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at SECU Hospice House, Smithfield, with her loving family by her side. Angela was a farmer's wife of 35 years, proud mother and grandmother. She was employed with Berry Global for 12 years.

Her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 28 in the Chapel of West & Dunn Funeral Home, Newton Grove. The family will receive family and friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 27 at West & Dunn Funeral Home, Newton Grove. Officiating the service will be the Rev. Cathy Mooney and Kerry Coats.

Angela leaves to cherish her memories her husband, Gene of the home; sons and daughters-in-laws,Marshall Thornton and Kathleen of Blackman's Crossroads, Logan Thornton and Ashley of Bentonville, Donavann Thornton and Jamie of Newton Grove and Walker Thornton and Taylor of Benson; granddaughters, Dixie Rose, Anna Kate and Becca James; her parents, Jimmy and Linda McCullen; sister, Jamie Dunn and husband Dewayne; niece, Carly Dunn; uncle, Randy Vann; the Thornton Family, Dwen Hudson, Linda and Billy Drummond, Jennifer and Glenn Baggett, Keith and Lark Thornton, Morris Blackman and Diana Blackman; best friend, Paula Thornton; and several special nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Gilbert and Bernadell Vann and James and Tillie McCullen; and granddaughter, Kinsley Rae Thornton.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Amanda Sherrod, Denise Pescaro, the Nursing Staff of 3HC and the SECU Hospice Staff for their loving care during her time of illness.

Memorials may be made to: St. John PH Church, 276 St. John Church Road, Four Oaks, N.C. 27524, to benefit the girl's ministry.

