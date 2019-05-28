ROSEBORO — Mrs. Ann S. Patterson, 78, of Roseboro, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019 at UNC Hospitals.

Ann was born May 11, 1941 in Sampson County to Orin Ralph Spivey, Sr. and Mary Gaddy Spivey. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John E. Patterson; and sister-in-law, Barbara W. Spivey. She worked as a teacher's assistant with Sampson Community College.

She was a member of Roseboro First Baptist Church and the Ladies Bridge Club where she was very active throughout her life. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends along with trips to the beach. Ann will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her.

She is survived by two daughters, Lynn Patterson Murphy and husband, Ronnie of Pinehurst, Sandra Patterson Spivey and husband, Chris of Monroe; four grandsons, Kyle Murphy, Colby Spivey and wife, Morgan, Colin Spivey, Clay Spivey; one brother, Ralph Spivey, Jr. of Fayetteville; and special friend, Wyman Honeycutt.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 31, at Roseboro First Baptist Church, 3720 S. Salemburg Highway, Roseboro, with the Rev. Hampton Faircloth officiating. The family will receive friends from 1-1:45 p.m. prior to the service. A private burial will be held Friday morning.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roseboro First Baptist Church, 3720 S. Salemburg Highway, Roseboro, NC 28382; or to the Roseboro Rescue Squad, PO Box 891, Roseboro, NC 28382.

Butler Funeral Home of Roseboro is serving the family.