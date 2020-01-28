Anna Lee Clack

CLINTON — Mrs. Anna Lee Clack, 95, of Clinton, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, peacefully at her home

A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, at Rowan Baptist Church with the Rev. Clay Carter and Rev. Mike Shook officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will visit with friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m., prior to the service and other times at her home.

Born July 27, 1924 in Wallace, NC, Anna Lee was the daughter of William Ernest Bell and Myrtie Casey Bell and the widow of Weldon A Clack. In addition she was also preceded in death by sisters, Elizabeth Minter of Chesapeake, VA, Ernestine Long of Wilmington, and brother, George Bell of Wilmington. She was a faithful member of Rowan Baptist Church where she served in the nursery department, as Financial Secretary and in various other jobs. She enjoyed a life-long career as a bookkeeper with A & P Grocery Stores.

Anna Lee is survived by: sons, Donald Clack (Anne) of Clinton and Ronnie Clack of Garner; beloved grandson, Jeremy of Garner; sisters, Evelyn Wooten of Morehead City, Emma Gray Strickland (Rudolph) of Columbia, SC; sister-in-law, Faye Bell of Wilmington; and many nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to her caregivers, Jeanette Smith, Debbie Smith, Brittany Futral and Liberty Hospice staff members, Edna Murphy and Joyce Lynch.

Flowers are welcomed and memorials may be made to Rowan Baptist Church, 701 Rowan Road, Clinton.

