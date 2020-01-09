Anna Marie McPherson

RALEIGH — Anna Marie McPherson, 44, of 6109 Buffalo Road, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 in Raleigh.

Funeral Services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at Clinton Community Church, 1901 Sunset Ave., Clinton, with Pastor Dwight Dunning officiating. Burial will follow in the Clinton City Cemetery.

Anna leaves to cherish her memories, her mother, Mary Elizabeth Vernon of Clinton; brothers, Sam McPherson of Whispering Pines and Mark McPherson of Spring Lake; sisters, Glenda McPherson of Houston, Texas and Mary Sandlin of Clinton.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 2 to 3 p.m. at Clinton Community Church.

Online condolences can be made at: hopevalleyfuneralservice.com.

Professional services are entrusted to Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
