Mrs. Annette White Boyette, 86, of Clinton, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Sampson Regional Hospital.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 23, at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church with Dr. Ray Ammons officiating. Visitation will be held in the sanctuary of the church immediately following the service.

Born on October 14, 1932 in Sampson County, Ann was the daughter of the late Franklin and Clennie Butler White. She was a basketball player and cheerleader in high school, and later in life became an avid golfer. She married her high school sweetheart, Frank and was devoted to him for 67 years. She was a member of the Raleigh Women's Club, Coharie Country Club, North Ridge Country Club of Raleigh, and she loved the Carolina Tarheels. She was a devoted member of First Baptist Church and also enjoyed delivering Meals on Wheels to people in her community. Ann was an exceptional gardener, excellent cook and a very stylish, meticulous dresser. She was a loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Ann will always be remembered by her family and friends for her gentle, caring spirit and putting others first.

She is survived by her husband, Frank Boyette; two sons, Steve Boyette and wife, Becky of Raleigh; Bill Boyette and wife, Marian of Fayetteville; five grandchildren, Stephen Boyette Jr., Blair B. Cobb, Kendall B. Betts, Will Boyette, Anna-Margaret Boyette; and two great-grandchildren, Paxton Boyette and Becca Cobb.

In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her brother, Willie White.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to one's favorite charity.

