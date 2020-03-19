ASHEBORO — Mrs. Annie Catherine "Kitty" Brice Flake, 93, formerly of Clinton, passed away peacefully on March 18, 2020 at Elmcroft Assisted Living in Asheboro.

Born on June 6, 1926 in Pender County, Kitty was a daughter of Roscoe Preston and Annie Irene Newton Brice and the widow of John Hewlett Flake, Sr. In 1945 Kitty moved to Clinton as a young bride and lived there 70 years. She was an active member of First Baptist Church served as Sunday School teacher, WMU President, and member of various church committees. After retiring from Flake's Tire Service, where she worked with John, she became the hostess at Fussell's Restaurant for many years. Kitty loved to garden and was a member and past president of the Clinton Garden Club. As a member of the Coharie Chippers, Kitty enjoyed golf days with the ladies; but her favorite golf partner was her husband John. An accomplished golfer, she was Coharie Country Club Women's Champion several years, won local and state tournaments, and made holes in one. Kitty enjoyed traveling and looked forward to spending time with family and friends.

Survivors are her daughters, Patricia F. Edgecomb and husband, Fred of Kure Beach, Meredith F. Ridge and husband, Phillip of Randleman; her son, John H. Flake and wife, Claudia, of Raleigh; sister, Sarah Crowder of Benson; granddaughter Catherine R. (Jed) Birch, and grandsons, Jay (Kristin), Chris (Regina), Jordan Flake, and Neil Ridge; great-grandchildren, Julia, Thomas, Jenna, Lillian, Evelyn, and Charles Flake.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by four sisters, Margaret Harling, Marie Singleton, Ethel Williams, Lucille Hayley; and two brothers, Charles Brice and James Brice.

A private graveside service will be held in the Clinton Cemetery on Sunday, March 22, 2020 with Dr. Ray Ammons officiating. Due to the ongoing concerns of COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease), her memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Doris Brinkley, to Hospice of Randolph, and to the staff and nurses of Elmcroft Assisted Living for their kindness and compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Kitty's honor to either of the following: NC Baptist Foundation, John Flake Evangelistic Endowment, 201 Convention Drive, Cary, NC 27511; First Baptist Church, BRICKS Fund, 408 College Street, Clinton, NC 28328; or Hospice of Randolph, PO Box 9, Asheboro, NC 27204-0009.

