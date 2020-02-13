CLINTON — Annie Doris Carr, 75, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 at The Magnolia Nursing Center in Clinton.

Home Going Service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Chapel, 1246 Hobbton Hwy. Clinton, burial will follow in the Roseboro Cemetery in the Snowhill Community, Marion Amos Road, Roseboro.

A visitation for friends and family will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation, 1246 Hobbton Hwy, Clinton.

Online condolences can be made at: hopevalleyfuneralservice.com.

Professional services are entrusted to Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.