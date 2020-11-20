Annie Grace Edwards

ROSEBORO— Mrs. Annie Grace Edwards, 78, of Roseboro passed away on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 at the New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22 at Mintz Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. Robert Hunter officiating. There will be a walk through viewing from 2 until 4 p.m. on Saturday at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro.

Mrs. Edwards was a native of Bladen County, the daughter of John Dawson and Minnie Peterson Sessoms. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Franklin Edwards; daughter, Tonya Lynette Edwards Brown; and brother, Johnny Sessoms. She was a homemaker.

She is survived by two sons, James Lynwood Edwards and wife, Ann of Roseboro and Carl Edwards and Michele of Clinton; three sisters, Nellie Gray Woodard of Erwin, Elaine House of Salemburg and Edith Bonilla of Siler City; three brothers, Junior Sessoms and Jackie Sessoms both of Siler City and Bobby Sessoms of Potters Hill; eight grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro, NC.