Annie Grace Edwards
ROSEBORO— Mrs. Annie Grace Edwards, 78, of Roseboro passed away on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 at the New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22 at Mintz Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. Robert Hunter officiating. There will be a walk through viewing from 2 until 4 p.m. on Saturday at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro.

Mrs. Edwards was a native of Bladen County, the daughter of John Dawson and Minnie Peterson Sessoms. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Franklin Edwards; daughter, Tonya Lynette Edwards Brown; and brother, Johnny Sessoms. She was a homemaker.

She is survived by two sons, James Lynwood Edwards and wife, Ann of Roseboro and Carl Edwards and Michele of Clinton; three sisters, Nellie Gray Woodard of Erwin, Elaine House of Salemburg and Edith Bonilla of Siler City; three brothers, Junior Sessoms and Jackie Sessoms both of Siler City and Bobby Sessoms of Potters Hill; eight grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro, NC.



Published in The Sampson Independent from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Home
401 W Roseboro St
Roseboro, NC 28382
(910) 525-5138
