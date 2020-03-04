Annie Julia McNeil

  • "My you rest in Heaven with my Granny"
    - Lyndale johnson
  • "Praying for God will comfort my family in the days ahead . "
    - Joyce Herring,
  • "THE GREATEST MOM GOD GAVE ME FOR 78 YEARS ,SO SWEET AND..."
    - Jenette Chestnut
Carter Funeral Home Inc
111 N Ingold Ave
Garland, NC
28441
(910)-529-4001
Annie McNeil

HARRELLS — Mrs. Annie Julia McNeil, 78, of 1252 Wilbert Pridgen Road, Harrells, N.C., died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at Highsmith Rainey Hospital in Fayetteville, N.C.

Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, by the Rev. Willie C. Alford. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The public will be received from 1-6 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Carter Funeral Home in Garland.

Service by Carter Funeral Home of Garland. www.carterfh.com.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
