Annie Lee Matthews

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annie Lee Matthews.
Service Information
Carter Funeral Home Inc
111 N Ingold Ave
Garland, NC
28441
(910)-529-4001
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mrs. Annie Lee Matthews, 81, of 1606 Rawlings St., Goldsboro, formerly of the Delway Community, died Tuesday, May 2, 2019 at Willow Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Goldsboro.

She was a retired educator with the Sampson County Public School System.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at Hayes Chapel Missionary Baptist Church.

Mrs. Matthews is survived by two daughters, Lillian Dianne Autry and husband Ronnie Autry of Goldsboro and Angelia Sherrilynn Tibbs and husband Hunter Tibbs Jr. of Orange, Va.

The public will be received on Friday, May 10, from 1-6 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home in Garland.

Service by Carter Funeral Home, Garland, NC
Published in The Sampson Independent from May 7 to May 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.