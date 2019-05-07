Mrs. Annie Lee Matthews, 81, of 1606 Rawlings St., Goldsboro, formerly of the Delway Community, died Tuesday, May 2, 2019 at Willow Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Goldsboro.

She was a retired educator with the Sampson County Public School System.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at Hayes Chapel Missionary Baptist Church.

Mrs. Matthews is survived by two daughters, Lillian Dianne Autry and husband Ronnie Autry of Goldsboro and Angelia Sherrilynn Tibbs and husband Hunter Tibbs Jr. of Orange, Va.

The public will be received on Friday, May 10, from 1-6 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home in Garland.

Service by Carter Funeral Home, Garland, NC