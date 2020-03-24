Annie Louise Hope Benton

WALLACE — Annie Louise Hope Benton, age 75, left this earthly life for her eternal rest on Monday, March 23, 2020 from her home in Wallace.

She was born on October 15, 1944 in Sampson County and was the daughter of the late W.J. and Katie Turner Hope. She was also predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Donald Ray Benton; her sister, Frances Butler and brothers, William Richard Hope and James Hope.

Louise was a faithful member of United Christian Fellowship Church. Surviving to cherish her memory are her loving children, Carolyn B. Davis of Wallace, Jackie Ray Benton and wife, Taylor of Faison and Deborah Kaye Maynor and fiancé, Earl McGee of Benson; grandchildren, Brian Benton and wife, Christin, Jessica Johnson and Katelin Benton; great grandchildren, Kaylyn Johnson, Connor Benton and Payson Benton; sisters, Ruby Myers, Alice Puryear and Gail Carter, all of Clinton; brother, Samuel Hope of Clinton and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends that loved Louise dearly.

Louise or "Ma-Ma", as she was affectionately called, was a loving mother and caring grandmother, sister and friend. She loved each of her children, but she especially loved and adored her grandchildren. Louise was a woman of uncommon character, beauty and grace; "an instrument of God's love on this earth." She was a strong yet gentle and loving presence who always looked out for everyone else. Louise was a diligent homemaker and great cook and with a joyful spirit she filled her home with love and welcomed all who entered. Being a good neighbor and friend, Louise was loved by all who knew her. She looked for and encouraged the best in everyone and was a shoulder upon whom many found comfort and solace. Louise or "Ma-Ma" will surely be missed but treasured memories of her will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.

Due to COVID-19, a private family graveside will take place at Riverview Memorial Park in Watha with Pastor Edward "Buddy" Dowd and Pastor Ray Carter officiating.

In lieu of flowers, Louise requested that you send donations to United Christian Fellowship Church, PO Box 337, Wallace, or to the , Donation Processing Center, PO Box 11039, Lewiston, ME 04243-9409 or online at lung.org